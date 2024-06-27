Nacee appreciates King Paluta’s music prowess and humility

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: GNA

The reigning Gospel Artiste of the Year, Nacee, has complimented budding music star King Paluta and encouraged him to strive for greatness.



A viral video has appeared online showing King Paluta expressing his adoration for the renowned gospel performer.



King Paluta, who was named New Artiste of the Year at the recent Ghana Music Awards, stated in the video that he was always captivated by Nacee’s vocal prowess.



Nacee, in a social media post, was full of praise for the “Aseda” hitmaker, whom he described as having amazing musical talent and urged him to push harder to achieve his career goals.