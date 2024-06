Entertainment of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: 3news

Chidinma Modupe Okafor from Nigeria broke the Guinness World Record for the longest crocheting marathon by crafting a white dinner gown non-stop for 72 hours.



She surpassed the previous record of 34 hours and 7 minutes.



Chidinma, a lifelong crocheter, aimed to highlight the art and benefits of crocheting through her achievement.