Nigerian star's drowning forces Nollywood to look at safety

Entertainment of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: BBC

Nigerian actor Junior Pope's tragic death, forewarned by a social media post, sparked industry-wide calls for safety reforms in Nollywood.



Pope, who died in a boat accident along with four others, highlighted the industry's poor safety standards.



The Actors Guild of Nigeria suspended filming around rivers indefinitely and demanded safety regulations.



Investigations revealed numerous lapses in the accident, including the driver's lack of certification and insufficient life jackets.



Fellow actors like Ruth Kadiri and Chidi Dike emphasized the pervasive risks in filmmaking, urging for systemic changes and the establishment of a safety regulatory body.



Despite the tragedy, Pope's legacy may lead to a safer Nollywood.