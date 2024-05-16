O2 Indigo is a small venue; I forsee an overflow - Patapaa

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Musician Patapaa challenges critics, expressing doubts about the 2,800-capacity Indigo O2 in London being sufficient for his fanbase.



Following doubts from critics about his ability to fill the venue, Patapaa asserts his determination to surpass expectations and overflow the Indigo O2.



In response to rapper Medikal's recent sold-out concert at Indigo O2, Patapaa expresses confidence in his own ability to achieve a similar feat and actively seeks contacts for the venue.



Despite being dismissed by many as a jest, Patapaa emphasizes his commitment to filling the venue to capacity, expressing concerns about potential overflow due to its limited capacity.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Patapaa, also known as Justice Amoa, reaffirms his determination to exceed expectations, citing overwhelming support from fans across Europe, particularly in the UK.



Patapaa reveals receiving interest from various promoters to facilitate the event, but insists on working exclusively with Ghanaian promoters to ensure the event is executed according to his vision.



Having gained prominence with his 2017 hit "One Corner," Patapaa addresses criticisms of his talent, asserting his resolve to challenge negative perceptions and redefine his career trajectory.