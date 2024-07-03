Odumodublvck to anti-record label artistes – Drop the pretense, greed; even Jesus had help

Music of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: Classfmonline

In a resurfaced video, Odumodublvck, known as Big Kala, defends record deals amidst rising anti-label sentiment.



Speaking on The CTRL Room podcast, he challenges indie artists bragging about independence, citing icons like Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar under labels.



Drawing from faith, he argues even Jesus collaborated, emphasizing the need for support to amplify talent.



While acknowledging indie benefits, he urges aligning with labels for growth, contrasting with Sarkodie's recent criticism of record deals as akin to fraud.



Odumodublvck advocates for collaboration, noting the label's role in providing direction and opportunity despite sharing earnings.