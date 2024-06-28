Okyeame Kwame reflects on his journey in music on Rhythmzlive

Entertainment of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame discussed his music career evolution in an interview with Rhythmzlive with Blessing.



Reflecting on his journey, he highlighted starting without long-term career goals, solely driven by passion for rap.



Okyeame moved to the US from 2000 to 2003, a pivotal, unplanned period in his music path.



He emphasized that longevity wasn't a focus in his 20s; rather, his artistry naturally evolved over time.



Okyeame Kwame's philosophy values spontaneity in art, viewing it as an adventure.



His candid insights underscore his enduring impact and passion in Ghana's music scene.