Outrage over Medikal and Shatta Wale's cash spraying return

Social media backlash has targeted rapper Medikal and Dancehall star Shatta Wale for showering cash on fans upon their return from a triumphant UK concert.



After a sold-out show at the Indigo O2 in the UK on May 3, 2024, which Medikal headlined, the duo landed at Kotoka International Airport on May 14, 2024, to a warm reception.



Videos circulating on social media depict Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, and Shatta Wale distributing cash to ecstatic fans, even pausing traffic to continue the cash spree.



However, the act drew criticism online, with some advocating for more responsible methods of charity distribution, while others defended it as a means of helping those in need amidst economic difficulties.



Concerns were raised about potential accidents and legal consequences, with references made to similar incidents in Nigeria.



Social media users expressed disappointment, questioning the priorities of the artists and suggesting more direct ways of aiding those in need.



