PhD is bogus if it can’t help you make money – Ras Kuuku

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

In a recent interview, Ghanaian musician Ras Kuuku sparked debate by suggesting he would choose a Dutch passport over a Ghanaian PhD.



He emphasized the practical benefits of wealth enabled by a Dutch passport, which he believes would enhance his quality of life more than a PhD.



Ras Kuuku argued that money is crucial for survival and can even extend life expectancy during critical health challenges, contrasting it with the notion that a good reputation alone is sufficient.



His comments have stirred discussions online about the priorities of wealth versus academic achievement in contemporary society.