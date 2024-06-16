You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 16Article 1950986

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 June 2024

    

Source: Mynewsgh

PhD is bogus if it can’t help you make money – Ras Kuuku

In a recent interview, Ghanaian musician Ras Kuuku sparked debate by suggesting he would choose a Dutch passport over a Ghanaian PhD.

He emphasized the practical benefits of wealth enabled by a Dutch passport, which he believes would enhance his quality of life more than a PhD.

Ras Kuuku argued that money is crucial for survival and can even extend life expectancy during critical health challenges, contrasting it with the notion that a good reputation alone is sufficient.

His comments have stirred discussions online about the priorities of wealth versus academic achievement in contemporary society.

