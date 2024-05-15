Prophet Ajagurajah attributes Ghana's economic woes to spiritual causes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, asserts that Ghana's economic challenges stem from spiritual origins.



In a brief interview, he emphasizes the need for a return to Ghana's traditional beliefs, noting that the nation's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, performed rituals such as cow sacrifices in major rivers for the country's prosperity.



Ajagurajah underscores the historical absence of Christianity in Ghana and advocates for a revival of traditional practices to address the worsening economic situation.



He highlights Nkrumah's annual cow sacrifices and offerings of sheep to smaller rivers as examples of past spiritual efforts to enhance the nation's well-being.



The spiritual leader laments the decline of traditional prayers at national events, emphasizing Ghana's roots in tradition and the importance of reconnecting with spiritual practices for national prosperity.



Ajagurajah suggests that Ghana's current economic challenges can be alleviated through a rediscovery of its spiritual heritage and a renewed commitment to traditional rituals.