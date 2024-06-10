Richie Mensah advocates transformation in the entertainment industry

Television of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

Richie Mensah, a renowned Ghanaian artist and producer, emphasized collaboration, mindset shifts, and industry education at Lynx Entertainment.



He highlighted lack of collaboration and misguided mindset as industry hindrances, stressing proactive education.



Richie launched the "Live the Music" initiative, introducing "Link's Cups" in schools to prepare students for entertainment careers.



Ten schools have committed to the program, aiming to nurture a skilled next generation.