Sally Mann calls for ban on Shatta Wale and Medikal by media outlets

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Entertainment critic Sally Mann remains furious over the recent actions of Shatta Wale and Medikal towards MzGee and United Television, advocating for their immediate ban by media houses.



Mann questions the delay in media response to the continuous disrespect exhibited by the two artists towards journalists and media personalities.



She warns of the perpetuation of disrespectful behavior towards the media if stringent measures are not taken against Shatta Wale and Medikal.



Highlighting a pattern of disrespect, Mann emphasizes that this is not the first instance of the duo insulting presenters, producers, and others in the media industry.



Proposing a decisive solution, Mann insists that a permanent ban on Shatta Wale and Medikal is necessary to curb their regular abuse of the media.



The controversy erupted when Medikal verbally attacked MzGee during an interview on the United Showbiz Show, escalating further when Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger joined in with a barrage of insults against MzGee.