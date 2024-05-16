Sarkodie partners Opulous for fans to own share in 'Championship' mixtape

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Famous rapper Sarkodie has teamed up with Opulous, an online assets store, in a signed deal, ensuring his upcoming project, the "Championship Mixtape," will be accessible on the Opulous system.



Fans, including Sarknation, can now own shares from streams of this project, as revealed by Sarkodie in a Twitter video.



The multiple award-winning rapper expressed gratitude, stating his long-awaited desire for this opportunity, particularly to give back to his loyal fan base, Sarknation.



He also dropped a track titled "BRAG" from the mixtape, gaining rapid popularity across the continent.



In one verse, Sarkodie emphasized his seniority in the game, sparking discussions among Nigerian rappers and creating a buzz across the internet.



Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the Championship Mixtape, expecting another surge in the African hip-hop scene.



This collaboration with Opulous signifies a significant milestone in the Ghanaian music industry, enabling fans to own shares with returns distributed quarterly.



According to Don Sarkcess, a member of Sarknation's management and Opulous ambassador, the project will be available on various streaming services but exclusively on Opulous for shareholding.



This innovative approach establishes a new standard for the music industry in Ghana.