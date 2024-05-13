Shatta Wale slams Ghanaians' arrest speculations in UK

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has criticized Ghanaians for assuming he would face arrest in the United Kingdom.



Following Haia4Real's arrest, many Ghanaians speculated Shatta Wale's involvement in fraudulent activities, leading to rumors of his potential arrest in the UK.



Despite these rumors, Shatta Wale expressed disbelief, asserting his legitimate earnings as the reason for his confidence.



Taking to social media, Shatta Wale derided those who anticipated his arrest upon his return to Ghana.



The artist recently visited the UK to support Medikal during his inaugural show in the country.