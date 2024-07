Movies of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: BBC

"Shrek 5, starring Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy reprising their roles, is set for release on July 1, 2026, marking the beloved ogre's return after 16 years.



Plot details remain undisclosed.



The franchise's first film debuted in 2001 and was a box office hit, spawning multiple sequels and spin-offs."