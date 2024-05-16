You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 16Article 1939268

Stevie Wonder and Rocky Dawuni reunite for birthday bash in Ghana

Grammy-winning legend Stevie Wonder and Ghanaian star Rocky Dawuni recently graced the stage together at a private reception held in honor of Stevie Wonder at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Stevie Wonder, who recently became Ghanaian, celebrated his 74th birthday during the dinner event, which featured a memorable performance by the two musical icons.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception in Ghana, Stevie Wonder joined Rocky Dawuni on stage, showcasing a rich cultural exchange between the artists.

The event not only celebrated Wonder’s remarkable career but also highlighted the deepening cultural ties between Ghana and the global music community.




This reunion echoes their previous collaboration at The Hollywood Bowl in 2011, where they shared the stage in a memorable performance.

