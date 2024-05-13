Stevie Wonder granted Ghanaian citizenship by president Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

American music legend Stevie Wonder has been officially granted Ghanaian citizenship by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



During a ceremony at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo conferred the Ghanaian citizenship status on the renowned musician, who is currently in Ghana with his family.



Expressing his joy and gratitude for the honor, Stevie Wonder reflected on his connection to Ghana, citing a deep sense of lineage and civilization rooted in the country.



"I guess it’s just the lineage I felt Ghana, I felt my civilization was there and I was there where it began. So, I thank all of you so very much. I always say this is the beginning, [the best part of the rest of my life got to do God’s promised]," he remarked.



With this dual citizenship, Stevie Wonder will now hold both American and Ghanaian citizenships, further solidifying his ties to the West African nation.