Stonebwoy calls for dialysis subsidies in Ghana

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian music icon, Stonebwoy, has voiced concern over the escalating cost of dialysis in the nation, urging the Ministry of Health to intervene.



Expressing dismay via social media, Stonebwoy highlighted the plight of patients stranded at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra due to the financial strain of the procedure.



He implored the Health Ministry to take into account the economic realities of citizens and reassess the situation.



“It's never easy… @mohgovgh Please look into this rise… And let’s find ways to subsidize the cost of dialysis if possible,” he appealed.



In a recent development, Dr Aboagye Dacosta, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), announced a policy initiative aimed at alleviating the financial burden on end-stage kidney patients.



"We are considering assistance for patients from various hospitals, including Korle Bu and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. While we may not cover the full eight cycles per month, we aim to provide substantial support," Dr Dacosta stated.



The proposed policy, pending board approval, seeks to bridge the financial gap for kidney patients and extend assistance to those in need, reflecting a concerted effort to address the pressing issue of dialysis affordability in Ghana.