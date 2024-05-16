Strongman dismisses Rap Fada's claim of mentorship

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has pushed back against Rap Fada's assertion that he mentored him in the music business.



During an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Rap Fada claimed to have mentored Strongman at the start of his music career.



However, Strongman has refuted this claim, stating that someone who took 20 years to achieve one hit song cannot be considered his mentor.



According to Strongman, individuals who fail to recognize the achievements of others and consistently seek superiority over their peers will always face challenges, as evidenced by Rap Fada's career.



In a statement on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Strongman remarked, "He's still new to the industry. Someone who only managed one hit after two decades isn't worth my attention. He should reconsider his name, as he lacks the essence of rap. It's time we reassess the credibility of such individuals. If he truly understood rap, he would have earned nominations for Rapper of the Year."