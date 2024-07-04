Suffering From Pcos? Here Are The Causes, Symptoms And Treatment .

LifeStyle of Thursday, 4 July 2024

Source: medicalnewstoday.com

PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, is an endocrine disorder affecting women, characterized by ovarian cysts, hormonal imbalances, and symptoms like irregular periods, excess hair growth, and infertility. It's linked to insulin resistance and inflammation, increasing risks of diabetes, heart disease, and other conditions. Diagnosis involves medical history, physical exams, and tests. Management includes birth control, diabetes medications, fertility treatments, and lifestyle changes. PCOS impacts fertility, pregnancy, and long-term health, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.



