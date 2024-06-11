You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 11Article 1949123
TF Hostel was given approval for a Karaoke night, not an artiste night – UG Dean of Students

Prof Rosina Kyerematen Prof Rosina Kyerematen

Prof. Rosina Kyerematen of the University of Ghana clarified why Shatta Wale couldn't perform at the university.

Contrary to claims of sabotage, Kyerematen explained that the TF Hostel didn't request an Artiste Night, instead planning a Karaoke night with lesser security needs.

Last-minute requests for an Artiste Night couldn't be accommodated due to security concerns.

However, Liman Hall's clear request for an Artiste Night allowed for proper security arrangements.

Kyerematen dismissed allegations of the university having issues with Shatta Wale, emphasizing the need for prior approval for events, especially amidst a ban on student gatherings.

University authorities require detailed event outlines for approval.

