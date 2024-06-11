TGMA on the same level as Grammys and BET – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

Renowned Reggae/Dancehall artist Stonebwoy praises the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), equating its significance to global awards like the BET and Grammys.



Recently honored as TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy emphasizes the importance of recognizing local talent.



Despite aspirations for international acclaim, he stresses the need to nurture local award ceremonies, citing their role in fostering Ghanaian music.



Stonebwoy acknowledges the TGMA as vital for Ghana's music scene, urging support for such events.



He highlights attending and presenting awards, showcasing his dedication to the TGMA and its contribution to Ghana's music industry.