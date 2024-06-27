The fanbase idea is divisive; we’re all sharing – Keche as they note pros of collabos

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Keche, a Hiplife duo, discussed their views on collaborations and fanbases during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM.



They emphasized that no artist has an exclusive fanbase, highlighting their belief that fans of Ghanaian music support multiple artists equally.



Joshua from Keche stressed the importance of collaboration for creating unique musical experiences and fostering unity in the industry.



He criticized the division caused by artist-specific fanbases, comparing it to religious divisions.



Andrew, the other half of Keche, supported this view, emphasizing the joy and unity collaborations bring.



They recently collaborated with King Paluta, praising his talent despite his lesser-known status at the time.