You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 04Article 1956923

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 July 2024

    

Source: 3news

There’s a bar at every corner and junction, yet you ban celebrities from advertising alcohol – Mzbel on FDA ban

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mzbel in an interview with Onua Fm Mzbel in an interview with Onua Fm

Ghanaian musician Mzbel criticizes Ghana's FDA for maintaining a ban on celebrity alcohol ads, upheld by the Supreme Court since 2016.

In an interview, she expresses disappointment, arguing the ban unfairly targets celebrities while alcohol is still heavily advertised elsewhere.

Mzbel contends that if the aim is youth protection, ubiquitous alcohol visibility renders the ban ineffective.

She suggests the government aims to curtail celebrities' income by this measure, noting many rely on such endorsements.

Mzbel's stance underscores broader concerns over regulatory impacts on entertainment industry livelihoods in Ghana.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment