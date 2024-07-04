There’s a bar at every corner and junction, yet you ban celebrities from advertising alcohol – Mzbel on FDA ban

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 July 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian musician Mzbel criticizes Ghana's FDA for maintaining a ban on celebrity alcohol ads, upheld by the Supreme Court since 2016.



In an interview, she expresses disappointment, arguing the ban unfairly targets celebrities while alcohol is still heavily advertised elsewhere.



Mzbel contends that if the aim is youth protection, ubiquitous alcohol visibility renders the ban ineffective.



She suggests the government aims to curtail celebrities' income by this measure, noting many rely on such endorsements.



Mzbel's stance underscores broader concerns over regulatory impacts on entertainment industry livelihoods in Ghana.