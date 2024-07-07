Titanic and Avatar producer Jon Landau dies aged 63

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: BBC

Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer known for blockbuster films like "Titanic" and "Avatar," has died at 63 after a year-long battle with cancer.



His sister Tina announced his death, praising his extraordinary life and the love he shared. Landau, son of Hollywood producers Ely and Edie Landau, worked at 20th Century Fox before partnering with James Cameron.



Together, they produced "Titanic," the first film to earn over $1 billion, and the record-breaking "Avatar" series.



Colleagues like Cameron, Sir Peter Jackson, and Zoe Saldaña lauded Landau's passion and generosity, noting his significant impact on cinema and those around him.