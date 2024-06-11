You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 11Article 1949477
UG have no issues with Shatta Wale - Dean of students clarifies

The Dean of Students Affairs at the University of Ghana, Professor Rosina Kyeremanten, addressed allegations regarding the cancellation of Shatta Wale's performance at the Reunion Rave Artistes Night organized by the TF Hostel.

In an interview with Radio Univers, she clarified that the organizers did not follow the correct procedure in submitting their proposal for the event. She emphasized

