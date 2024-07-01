UK: How Afrobeats made it to the very top of Glastonbury

Music of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: BBC

Afrobeats stars like Burna Boy and Ayra Starr made historic appearances on Glastonbury's main Pyramid Stage, marking a pinnacle for the genre's rise.



Originating from West Africa, Afrobeats blends traditional rhythms with global pop influences, rapidly gaining global popularity since the 2010s.



Supported by social media and collaborations with international artists, Afrobeats has surged, evidenced by viral hits and sold-out stadium shows.



Its inclusiveness and positivity resonate widely, reflected in its recent recognition at major music awards.



With its infectious energy and growing global fanbase, Afrobeats continues to redefine mainstream music, poised for even greater global impact.