UK’s ‘most eligible bachelor’ ties knot – with a little help from Prince William

Entertainment of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: Skynews

The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, married Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in a grand ceremony attended by Prince William and 400 guests.



Notable absentees included Prince Harry, Princess Diana (due to health reasons), and the King.



The duke, Britain's richest under 40, inherited his title at 25.



The bride wore a dress with historic significance, arriving in a vintage Bentley.



The ceremony featured music from Chester Cathedral Choir. Following the service, a private reception was held.



Local flowers adorned the venue, with arrangements later donated to charities.



The event prompted road closures in Chester, marking a significant social occasion.