Wendy Shay allegedly departs Rufftown Records

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay, known as "Ghana Wake Up," has reportedly parted ways with her record label, Rufftown Records.



The surprising revelation came directly from Wendy Shay herself, who announced the news through her official social media channels.



In a Mother's Day post, Wendy Shay informed her fans and the Ghanaian public about her decision to embark on a new journey.



She revealed that her upcoming video would not be released on Rufftown Records' YouTube channel, signaling a significant change in her direction.



Instead, Wendy Shay has launched her own YouTube channel, where she intends to showcase her new videos starting from today onwards.