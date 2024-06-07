You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 07Article 1947683

Entertainment of Friday, 7 June 2024

    

Source: mynewsgh.com

When a man grows he looks at a woman’s heart and mind, not ‘specs’ – KiDi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dennis Nana Dwamena but popularly known as Kidi Dennis Nana Dwamena but popularly known as Kidi

Ghanaian musician Kidi has stated that as men mature, their focus shifts from physical appearance to a woman's character and intellect.

He believed prioritizing looks alone can be detrimental when seeking a lifelong partner.

In a viral video, Kidi emphasized that while physical attractiveness is important, a woman's heart and mind are what truly matter.

He cautioned against choosing a partner solely based on physical appearance, as it may lead to disappointment in the long run.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment