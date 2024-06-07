Woman sues Netflix over Baby Reindeer character

Entertainment of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: BBC

Fiona Harvey, a Scottish woman, is suing Netflix for defamation, negligence, and privacy violations, claiming the company falsely depicted her as a convicted criminal and stalker in the series Baby Reindeer.



Harvey alleges the show's creator, Richard Gadd, falsely accused her of sexual assault and stalking, and Netflix failed to verify the claims before airing the series.



She is seeking over $170m in damages and claims she has received death threats and become reclusive since the show's release.



Netflix has not commented on the lawsuit.