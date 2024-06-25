Women don’t need to rely on men to be successful – Funke Akindele

Movies of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: 3news

Funke Akindele, a prominent figure in Nollywood, advocates for women's independence and entrepreneurship.



In a recent interview with Arise TV, she emphasized women's ability to achieve financial independence through entrepreneurship, encouraging them not to depend on men for success.



Akindele highlighted her own journey from humble beginnings, stressing the importance of starting small in business.



She urged women to focus on their goals, avoid envy, and surround themselves with positive influences.



Her message underscores empowerment and self-belief, citing examples of successful female entrepreneurs.



Akindele's advice resonates with aspiring women, emphasizing the transformative power of self-reliance and determination.