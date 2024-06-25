You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 25Article 1954361

You’ve done the honourable thing —Stonebwoy to Davido

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy congratulated his Nigerian counterpart Davido on his marriage to Chioma in a social media video.

Stonebwoy praised Davido for making a commendable decision and expressed pride in his friend's commitment.

He emphasized the importance of God's blessings for both Davido and Chioma in finding each other.

Davido and Chioma exchanged vows at a lavish ceremony in Nigeria on June 25, 2024, attended by numerous celebrities, friends, and family members.

