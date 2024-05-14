Yvonne Nelson to meet Accra police chief on May 15 regarding ‘Dumsor’ protest

Movies of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander has extended an invitation to Yvonne Nelson and two other organizers for a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 15.



The objective of this meeting is to deliberate on the logistics surrounding Yvonne Nelson’s proposed Dumsor Must Stop demonstration, slated for May 25.



This development comes as a response to Nelson's earlier notification to the Inspector General of Police on May 13.



Yvonne Nelson, a prominent actress and producer, made public her intention to stage a protest against erratic power cuts on May 9.



In a tweet, she shared a letter co-signed by herself and two others, outlining plans for the vigil, scheduled to begin at 8:30 am at Revolution Square and conclude at midnight.



The notice emphasized the demonstration's purpose: to highlight the detrimental impact of inconsistent electricity supply and provide tangible evidence to the President.







Nelson has been vocal about the recent surge in power outages, rallying support from the public to join her cause against 'dumsor'.



This isn't the first time Yvonne Nelson has taken a stand against the issue. In 2015, she spearheaded a large-scale protest alongside other celebrities during the John Mahama administration to express discontent over persistent power shortages.



Now, she seeks a similar mobilization and urges the public to unite in solidarity for the impending demonstration.