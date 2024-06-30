2023 RTI Report: 322 institutions submit annual reports to RTI Commission – Information Minister

Politics of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Information Minister, Madam Fatimatu Abubakar has presented the 2023 RTI Report to Parliament, revealing that only 322 out of 683 institutions submitted annual reports.



She urged the RTI Commission to impose penalties on non-compliant institutions and emphasized the importance of access to information.



Of the 1,749 requests received, 70% were approved, 16% rejected, and 14% pending. The Minister commended the Ghana Revenue Authority for processing the highest number of requests (115).



The government reaffirmed its commitment to accountability and transparency, and the RTI Commission's independence was acknowledged.