Political News
Jubilee House cannot threaten anybody, they are all leaving in 2025 – Ken Agyapong booms
Where did you get the money to build a sports complex? – Dr Amoah asks Dr Bawumia
'Orders from above' - Cheddar accuses EC of denying him political party license
There is going to be mass resignation in the police and army, a lot of them will not vote in 2024 – Eagle Prophet
I’ll campaign vigorously for NPP if Napo is made running mate – Kennedy Agyapong
NAPO is the only credible candidate to partner Bawumia to defeat Mahama – Ken Agyapong
NAPO is the only credible candidate to partner Dr Bawumia to defeat John Mahama - Ken Agyapong
Election 2024: Bawumia, Mahama have crocodile spirits, the one with a 2-headed crocodile will win – Eagle Prophet
NPP primaries: Bantama residents root for Asenso-Boakye
President Akufo-Addo charges Ghanaians to remain dedicated to the country
I’m with the people, I know their problems better – Ndanbon NPP parliamentary candidate
NCCE urges strong sense of nationalism to consolidate democratic gains
Peace Council calls for peaceful 2024 elections
I am well positioned to win the Jomoro seat for CPP – Dr Kwesie
John Mahama takes campaign to Volta Regional House of Chiefs
We don’t cook results, we’re objective, ethical and scientific – Global InfoAnalytics
2024 election winner will not be determined by choice of running mate – Researcher
There’s evidence that Alan is doing huge damage to the NPP in 2024 – Global InfoAnalytics
Election 2024: Everyone knows the economy got bad under this government - Michael Blankson
2024 election: Ghana will burn if politicians play religious/tribal card – Astrologer
I’m worried about the mess I’m going to inherit from January 7, 2025 – Mahama
We won’t sleep until Jean Mensa declares NDC as winners of election 2024 – John Mahama
NPP primaries: Rebecca Akufo-Addo's aide joins Dome-Kwabenya race
NPP trains 376 of members of its organizing wings in Ashanti for election 2024
Tema residents back call against proposed electoral reforms by the EC
Why is Ghana poor? - Prof Kobby Mensah asks
'The elephant is sitting on our money' – Sam George mocks Akufo-Addo
2024 polls: Our election timetable holds, ignore 'dismissed' Dani Baah's counterclaim – PNC
I have no ties with Togbe Afede - Ralph Poku Adusei refutes Joe Wise's claims
NPP is behaving like a spoilt child - NDC Communicator on dumsor
2024 Elections: Don’t let someone we’ve experienced before deceive you – Samira Bawumia jabs Mahama
Leave Dr. Bawumia for us, we would deal with him – Fifi Kwetey to Mahama
Asante-Akim South NPP delegates declare support for incumbent MP
Mahama mobbed, forced to address traders at Sogakofe as he begins tour of Volta region
If Bawumia had shame, he wouldn’t aspire to be president – Fifi Kwetey
It is shameful to vote for a corrupt MP like Asenso-Boakye again – Ken Agyapong warns Bantama delegates
I felt a bit humiliated by the entire country - Cheddar on cancellation of ‘The Convention’
We’ll harness your full economic potential – John Mahama assures Voltarians
I've never disrespected Asantehene by words or actions - Wontumi on Manhyia summons report
Vigilance is the only way to outwit NPP’s rigging agenda – John Mahama
Thank you Ghana - Cheddar reacts to 'beating' Bawumia, Mahama, Alan in online poll
Ketu North: Former NPP executive, 200 other members join NDC
I have never spoken to ‘my father’ Akufo-Addo after Number 12 exposé - Kwasi Nyantakyi
Ghana has become a model of corruption, shame, economic mismanagement and indebtedness - Mahama
I spent $300,000 on ‘cancelled' The Convention event – Cheddar
We have no excuse to fail Ghanaians in 2024 – Habib Iddrisu
How can a professor say review means cancellation – Mahama ‘fires’ Dr Adutwum
Write your will before you attempt to rig elections in the Volta Region - Kwame Agbodza
Nitiwul will be first to go down if he dares us in 2024 election - NDC operative
We paid GH¢30,000 for Independence Square but presidency records show GH¢10,000 - Cheddar
I've represented Mpraeso well; delegates will retain me - Davis Ansah Opoku
2024 polls: NPP will struggle to win genuine elections – Afriyie Ankrah
My desire to become president is a calling from God – Cheddar confirms 2024 presidency bid
We have to attack vote buyers and sellers with aggression - CDD-Ghana
No one in NDC, NPP can match my work as Ablekuma West MP - Ursula
NPP constituency secretary accuses MP of being behind NEIP CEO’s arrest by OSP
Apologise by January 12 - Group blasts NPP MP for disrespecting regional minister, others
COP Alex Mensah proved allegations against Dampare – Joe Wise endorses ex-cop for Bekwai seat
What scares the most about the NPP government is their disregard for rule of law – Domelevo
What PLO Lumumba, Peter Obi, and Dr. Arikana said after cancellation of ‘The New Force’ unveiling
Wontumi has asked Bawumia to reject Napo as running mate – Dr Amoako Baah alleges
Save the Nation Movement: new political party in the offing
PPP to open nominations for flagbearer by March
John Mahama calls for unity for national growth
We must defend our Constitution with all our might – NCCE
NPP needs another term to continue with good policies and programmes – Samira Bawumia
Nitiwul is a bird, he shouldn’t try anything nasty during elections – Lante Vanderpuye
2024 Election: Nobody listens to Mahama anymore – Nana B hits back at NDC
We're building a digital economy - Communication Minister replies Bawumia's critics
NPP primaries: OSP frees NEIP CEO
NPP delegates snub Joe Wise's attempts to campaign for COP Alex Mensah
Domelevo criticizes Mahama’s promise to grant more holidays if elected
Akufo-Addo will not nominate himself as part of our top 3 Presidents - Domelevo
‘Ghosts don’t have fingerprints’ - Bawumia justifies the linkage of payrolls to Ghana Cards
Choose a running mate from NDC's strongholds – Mahama told
NPP primaries: Chairman Kangbere accused of doing the bidding of Ambrose Dery
Exit of 18 NPP MPs could threaten Parliament’s capacity – Ahmed Ibrahim warns
NDC MP sues Controller and Accountant General for contesting NPP parliamentary primaries while in office
District Assembly polls violence: Afenyo-Markin is a hooligan – NDC
Allow eligible NPP members to contest in parliamentary primary in Assin South — Youth group
Koforidua-Effiduase Chief endorses Eastern Region Minister
NPP government appointees are averse because of Mahama's call for a review of free SHS
CPP will win 2024 election despite 'cracks'
Sunyani West NPP Chairman urges before and post-primaries unity among Party members
NPP disqualifies 11 aspirants from parliamentary primaries
'Prepare your handing over notes' comment: Nana B replies Asiedu Nketiah
Why Barker-Vormawor failed to file defense in Kan-Dapaah defamation suit
Some friends thought I had gone ‘mad’ when I accepted to work as Auditor General – Domelevo
2024 is the year for independent candidates; NDC, NPP era over – JOY
Accept outcome of 2024 general election – Chief of Obomeng tells NDC and NPP
It will be constitutional for Mahama to maintain the current Auditor General – Domelevo
‘I’m here to serve’ – Adutwum expresses willingness to serve as Bawumia’s running mate
Dr. Bawumia's appointees won't be square pegs in round holes if elected as president - Tema West MP
Vote for someone who won’t be a backbencher in Parliament – Kwesimintsim MP
NPP primaries: AWW delegates petition against unopposed contest
Bawumia running mate: ‘I’m here to serve nation in any capacity’ - Adutwum
2024 Elections: We strongly oppose the removal of indelible ink - NDC
A/R: We have not received any jobs – NPP wings lament
Election 2020: Akufo-Addo does not deserve any praise – Bawa Mogtari
We need a candidate who will be acceptable by all – Dr Boateng on NPP Parliamentary primaries
