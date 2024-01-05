Youtube Icon
Crime News from Ghana
GH¢50k, other valuables stolen from John Kumah's Chantan residence - Report
Husband butchers wife to death at Dunkwa Mfuom two months after wedding
Kasoa ritual murder: I wanted money at all cost – 15-year-old accused tells jury
Gaso filing station manager, store keeper remanded after allegedly duping station over GH¢1.2m
Mobile Banker jailed six years for forgery and stealing GH¢162,700
Timber merchant convicted for robbery
Traders on GH¢40,000 bail over alleged fraud
Wamfie District Court jails two farmers for 44 months
21-year-old woman jailed 6 years for child theft
Mobile banker jailed 6 years for forgery and stealing GHC162,700
Dam spillage: Court to take plea of two men who impersonated Ablakwa on January 17
Scrap collector jailed for TV theft
Man allegedly commits suicide at Akatsi Wlitey-Dalikope
Pastor in court over visa fraud
Kaneshie Court fines drivers for breaking traffic rules
Four land guards arrested for seizing policeman’s gun and shooting at his car
Kasoa ritual murder: 'Whatever happened, we did it together' – 15-year-old opens defence
Police arrest three Nigerians for unlicensed medicine sales in Accra
Self-acclaimed welder jailed 20 years for theft
C/R: Thief grabbed for stealing mobile phones at Abura Obohene
28-year-old man nearly burnt alive for allegedly stealing
Ashanti Region: Uncle arrested after insecticide application claims lives of three siblings in Asawase
Two nabbed for pulling down storey building granted GH¢700,000 bail
Man charged with murder for accidentally 'killing' 3 of his brother's children
C/R: Farmer arrested over wife’s death at Mfuom
53-year-old man to serve 24 years over sex with daughter
$1m bribery claims: Watch as Barker-Vormawor’s lawyer meets Kan Dapaah after court sitting
Cecilia Dapaah vs OSP: Watch as Kissi Agyebeng, team leave court after interlocutory injunction case was adjourned
Fetish priest 'mistakenly' shoots woman dead as ritual goes wrong
Irate youth at KpareKpare clash with herders, destroy property
Farmer beaten for allegedly trying to have sex with son’s wife
Attempted killing of Chief fails as Juju man exposes ‘killers’ at Gomoa Amoanda
Former employee of Pizzaman signs bond for stealing cooking oil
Two persons granted bail over phone, earpiece robbery
Court remands accountant for forging 39 GRA official receipts leading to loss of over GH¢2.4m
Irate youth storm Atwima-Twedie TVET to destroy millions of properties
Banker accused of dishonestly appropriating customer’s cash granted bail
Prophet Nkansah, son granted GH¢3m bail for alleged fraud
Court remands 22-year-old house help over alleged murder of 83-year-old woman
Another man shot dead at Shiare by unknown assailant
FBI investigating Nigerian man nabbed in Ghana for US$7.5 million charity scam
3 persons butchered to death in communal clash between some youth of Bronkong and Afrancho
Adjiringanor Land Guards Terrorism: Police arrest three over Paul Sacky's property
Watch as an alleged NPP polling station chairman is caught red-handed stealing from a shop
Robbers loot GH¢400,000 in Ngleshie Amanfro forex bureau heist
Man shoots ex-wife to death at Amasaman, turns gun on himself
Five security operatives, two others granted bail in robbery case
Male pedestrian meets his untimely death while crossing road at Bewaadze
Major court cases in 2023
Kaneshie District Court disability unfriendly; judges meet litigants halfway
Man jailed 28 years for sodomy
Ghana Navy arrests six, confiscates 81 sacks of suspected marijuana
Galamsey in Krokosua Hills, Juaboso Forest: Court remands 8 in police custody
One shot after armed men attack on passengers on Potsin – Awomre road
27-year-old man stabs friend’s father to death at Kronum
Nigerian Businessman busted for human trafficking, assault
Driver jailed for stealing gun, heavy industrial machines worth GH¢87,000
36-year-old farmer remanded into police custody for alleged murder
36-year-old farmer remanded for murder
Two friends convicted for motorbike theft
Robbers shoot one in brazen attack on Gomoa Potsin-Awomre Road
Court jails child thief 60 months
Two highway robbers jailed 20 years
Naked runaway prisoner gets four years imprisonment
Afoko’s 3rd time plea taking pushed to January 18
‘Fake’ policemen arrested during District Level Elections in Asawase remanded into custody
Two remanded for pulling down portions of uncompleted three-storey building
Farmer jailed and fined over visa fraud
We think that your sentences should be enhanced – Supreme Court tells serving convict
Three suspected car snatchers arrested
Police grabs 1 person over death of 22-year-old at Yorogo in Bolga
Ghana Navy intercepts canoe loaded with suspected narcotics
16-year-old suspected thief arrested
Kasoa ritual murder: 10-year-old boy buried alive – Pathologist to Court
Man grabbed for stealing baby at Ridge Hospital
Police commiserates with family of lady wrongly killed during anti-robbery operation
Two persons shaved with machetes for allegedly stealing goats
Serial caller arrested for selling marijuana at Assin Dompim
40-year-old farmer shot dead at Agornu-Kporkplorte
Crane operator gets 15 years in hard labour
Akosombo Dam spillage: Phone repairer, labourer remanded for allegedly impersonating Ablakwa
Aps Ebenezer Baohen sued again by his pastors for overstaying his tenure as chairman
Assembly member busted in GH¢18,000 police recruitment scam
Court jails man for car theft
Armed robbers snatch boat loaded with fish on the Volta Lake
Damongo: 2 fire service officers in police custody for allegedly beating boy to death
Former GWCL employee arrested for allegedly stealing GH¢299K worth of iron pipes
Court remands 32-year-old driver for robbing police officer
Recruit who used a fake degree to gain admission into Police Training School busted
Dapaah’s cash: Court grants Prosecution last opportunity to file witness statements
Scrap dealer sentenced to 10 years for defrauding by false pretence
Farmer sentenced to 5 years for threatening DCE in Chereponi
19-year-old boy who threatened mother with knife granted bail
Watch CCTV footage of when thief broke into Spintex residence to steal PS5, laptop
26-year-old man jailed for stealing tricycle
E/R: Police exhume remains of mother killed by son in Koforidua
Cecilia Dapaah saga: Watch as Patience Botwe, Sarah Agyei, others leave court after 2nd appearance
US-based Ghanaian businessman shot dead by armed robbers in Kumasi
'I am even ready to commit the same offence' - 36-year-old caterer jailed 20 years for rape
Court jails driver’s mate for four years
