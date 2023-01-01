Regional News

Youtube Icon
Goasohene, Berekumhemaa, Fiaprehene, others gather as Offinsohene swears oath of allegiance to Asantehene
3 young siblings who died after bedbug fumigation by uncle go home
Police officers allegedly aiding illegal miners clash with COCOBOD Anti-Illegal Mining Team
Urgent plea for action as poor road conditions claim lives on Nkawkaw-Accra Highway
Joseph Osei-Owusu endorses COP George Alex Mensah for Bekwai’s future
Collection of property rates will be given back to MMDAs - John Mahama
Mount Sinai SHS faces struggles amidst abandoned projects and financial disputes
Blind students still not placed in SHS - Ghana Blind Union
Pupils of Klefe Demete receive learning materials from a benevolent resident
Project HOPE donates to flood victims and Municipal Hospital in Ketu South
Igniting Dreams: Gold prize winner optimistic of improving operations through e-centres
Chief of Begoro appeals to government for social amenities
Pru East NPP parliamentary candidate donates to Yeji Camp Prison
Adansi Traditional Council honours Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah
VCG, GTEC deepen accord on tertiary education delivery
Unite for development - Konkomba youth urged
Samira Bawumia commissions ultramodern Bonwire Kente Museum
NPP Primaries: Obour faces setback as key campaign coordinators defect to incumbent MP's camp
Revisiting Ghana’s language of instruction policy: Is there a need for modification?
Kumasi traders run to John Mahama to facilitate completion of Kejetia-Central Market project
Muslims in the Bono East Hail NDCBono East Regional Chairman for bulding ultra-modern Mosque
We’ll shoot down any intruding drone sighted around restricted areas – Volta REGSEC warns residents
Samuel Atta Akyea should rescue himself as chairman of parliamentary committee on Ada Songor Lagoon killing - ASLA
2023 WASSCE examiners lament over unpaid allowance
Lack of KG classroom affecting early childhood education in Asikasu, surrounding farming communities
'We eat frogs in Kumbungu and we are not alone in the world' - Ras Mubarak settles debate
Coalition for Positive Impact empowers over 1500 youth, 30 young entrepreneurs in 5 years
Akosombo Dam spillage: GSL SRC gets Black students support for victims, leveraging on influence of Kutor's initiative
Tema, Prampram, Dawhyenya to experience water shortage
Berekum Traditional Council denies ordering eviction of man who invested GH¢1m in goat farm over ‘taboo’
District Grand Lodge of Ghana donates to the Anyako Community, Battor Catholic hospital
GJA president shows love to two orphanage homes
Fix our roads, school and hospital – Gomoa chief tells government
New York Square sinks a borehole for the people of Changli
E/R: 100-acre land earmarked for industrial town project invaded by armed illegal sand winners
46-year-old manageress enstooled new Queen of Abesim
Ejisu: Construction of 11.5 kilometers road from Bonwire to Asomaso Nkwanta begins
Ejura gets new Divisional Police Commander
Ghana Water Company disconnects five Senior High Schools in Krobo district
Mirigu Naba installs six divisional chiefs with a development chief to advance progressive change in the Mirigu Traditional Area
Police Officer allegedly harasses, extorts money from Ho-Adaklu Have drivers
Effiduase Chief endorses Seth Acheampong to lead New Juaben North for accelerated dev’t
Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary envisages increased patronage for 2024
Eunique African Travel and Tour donates over 8000 items to SOS Village in Tema
Put your needs before Christ - Christians told
Chief mobilises community to reshape road
Chiefs and people of Apirede mark Odwira, launch 30th anniversary of chief's reign
Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr. lauded for swift response to Dome Market fire incident
Government urged to manage Ghana’s resources judiciously
Awutu Chief calls for review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution to promote discipline
NPP primaries: I deserve another term to serve my people – Akim Swedru MP
DLE: Lessons learnt, I will apply the experience to transform Kpedze - Kasim Osman Abdulai
Gwira Paramount Chief says same-sex marriage is a curse
NAGRAT issues ultimatum to government over teachers’ conditions of service
Bagbin celebrates Dagaab-Willie Seontaa Boor Festival of the Upper West Region
I will upgrade your community SHS to a boarding status - Mahama to the people of Abease
Man sustains cutlass wounds while separating fight between two mentally challenged men
Mahama to join people of Abease to celebrate 'Kwabena’ yam festival
Pragya rider butchered by mentally-ill person at Ajumako
Waterborne diseases, lack of basic amenities affecting livelihoods in my area - Assembly Member cries
Sigma festival of Jang of the Vagla people of Savannah region
A legacy of success: Prince Sadat Change-Makers Foundation wins big in prestigious education awards
Joyce Bawah Mogtari donates to Osu Children's Home
I accept the name ‘Mr. Kumah’ because I’m a responsible landlord – Farouk Mahama
Portions of Accra-Kumasi highway to be dualized
Okai Laryea’s education fund supports brilliant student to read law at UG
One killed, three others hospitalized after a Toyota Hilux run into a building at Fawoman
Culture holds the answers to Upper West Region's developmental problems – Pan African scholar
Chief of Esiama urges government to complete projects at Esiama
Wa West MP launches MP Cup for youth wing
‘Expedite action to end Bawku conflict, we keep losing our innocent souls’ - Bissa people to govt
MEMHREP launches operation feed, clean, cloth the sick and vulnerable on the streets
Prestea Huni Valley MP accounts to the constituents
Banda DCE cautions residents against fire outbreaks during harmattan
Edem Agbana urges pupils of Xipe Basic School not to rest on their oars
Manyoro: FAO festival held in grand style
Damongo: Stop supplying contaminated water to residents - NDC activist
‘I will deal with any of my sub-chiefs that do not get 75% votes for Mahama’ – Bolewura
Wisdom Mawuli Parku named among 100 most influential people in Ghana
NRSA-RIC, MTTD embark on enforcement exercise to curb road crashes in Eastern Region
Robert Wisdom Cudjoe joins Prestea Himan in celebrating Beyeeman Masquerade festival
NGO feeds vulnerable people on the streets of Accra
2023 GOPREX Awards: AMA PRO named Regional PRO of the Year
Pius Hadzide outlines vision for Asuogyaman if he becomes MP
Christians urged to forgive one another to tap God's blessings
22-year-old house-help murders 83-year-old employer after stealing her $5,600 at Ayigya
Teachers and students should put up their best to merit MP’s award, scholarship scheme
We've allocated land for resettlement of the flood victims - Volta regional minister
47km of asphalt on Koforidua roads under my tenure - MP touts first term achievements
Thief trapped by ‘juju’ in taxi after allegedly stealing at Eguafo
New year message: Pastor urges congregation to embrace digital skills for economic growth
UPSA SRC: Kwarteng-Farouk administration makes waves in first 100 days as they deliver on student needs
Bawumia was only implementing the policies of the NPP - Filson Awunkua
Stick with the NPP in 2024 for more development - Karaga MP to constituents
I won’t contest Karaga seat after my second term - MP hints
Surge in prank calls straining emergency response in Ashanti region – Chief Fire Officer
Journalists in Eastern Region embark on health walk, aerobics with MTN
If your bank account is stained with the blood and sweat of the poor, you’re not successful – Okyenhene
Edem Farrie, IYNUNSCR2250 and Mayor of Prichard Alabama collaborate to empower Ghanaian youth
Miss Teen Tourism World 2023, Petra spreads joy with generous donation to Catholic Special Vocational School
