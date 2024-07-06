You are here: HomeNews2024 07 06Article 1957781

2024 BECE: Estii Sunkwa chief support candidates with pens, math sets

Nana Baffoe Gyambibi V, the chief of Estii Sunkwa, has donated mathematical sets and pens to candidates in his community for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He cautioned the candidates against examination malpractice and urged them to study hard.

Nana Baffoe pledged the community’s support for successful candidates through the Esti Sonkwaa support fund. He also appealed for support to renovate the Esti Sunkwaa Catholic School.

The exam is set to start on Monday, July 8, 2024.

