2024 BECE to Start in 30 Days

General News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: ghanaeducation.org

The 2024 BECE exam, scheduled from July 8 to July 15, will be the 34th BECE administered by WAEC since its inception in 1990.



This year's exam introduces the new curriculum and will feature two types of examinations: one based on the Common Core Curriculum with a focus on critical thinking and application, and another using the old curriculum for candidates retaking the exam.



The delayed release of sample questions by WAEC and NaCCA has added to the confusion among students.



Schools, teachers, and parents can purchase mock exam materials that align with the new formats from designated BECE stores.