2024 Elections: Bagbin warns against military deployment

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has cautioned against the deployment of military personnel in the upcoming 2024 general elections, emphasizing the government's responsibility to protect citizens' lives and happiness.
During a parliament meeting, Bagbin urged lawmakers to prioritize their duties to safeguard citizens' rights and freedoms during the election period.
He also disclosed discussions with key commissions and
