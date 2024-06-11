2024 Elections: Bagbin warns against military deployment

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has cautioned against the deployment of military personnel in the upcoming 2024 general elections, emphasizing the government's responsibility to protect citizens' lives and happiness.



During a parliament meeting, Bagbin urged lawmakers to prioritize their duties to safeguard citizens' rights and freedoms during the election period.



He also disclosed discussions with key commissions and



authorities to ensure a conducive electoral environment.



Bagbin's warning reflects growing concerns over potential military involvement in the elections, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts to avert any crisis.



He stressed the importance of Parliament acting decisively to address issues like unemployment, homelessness, and hopelessness among the youth.