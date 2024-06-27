2024 Elections: NDC Committee meets with PWDs in Cape Coast and Essikado-Ketan

Politics of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: theoverseeronline.com

The NDC's Gender, Children and Social Protection Committee engaged with PWDs in Cape Coast and Essikado-Ketan for their 2024 manifesto.



Emmanuel Sackey of the Ghana Federation of Disability praised the NDC as PWD-friendly and requested membership cards.



He also proposed a low-interest state-led loan scheme for PWD businesses.



Various associations shared their input. Nana Oye Bampoe Addo highlighted plans to increase and reform the PWD Common Fund.



The team visited the Cape Coast School for the Blind and Deaf, donating food items. Further stakeholder engagements are planned nationwide ahead of the 2024 elections.