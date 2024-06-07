2024 Elections: PRM announces Yaw Anokye Frimpong as flagbearer

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The People's Redemption Movement (PRM) has announced Yaw Anokye Frimpong as its presidential candidate for the upcoming election.



Frimpong, a lawyer and historian, was officially unveiled at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.



According to the acting General Secretary of the PRM, Edward Adade, Frimpong was chosen after careful consideration by the party's National Executive Committee



Frimpong, in his address following the announcement, emphasized the need for change in Ghana's political landscape. He criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to bring about meaningful development.



Frimpong highlighted his focus areas, which include agriculture, mining, education, and constitutional reforms aimed at reducing presidential powers.



Frimpong called on Ghanaians to support his bid for the presidency, promising to bring the transformative change that he believes has been lacking under the current political leadership.