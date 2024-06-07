You are here: HomeNews2024 06 07Article 1947770

2024 Elections: PRM announces Yaw Anokye Frimpong as flagbearer

Yaw Anokye Frimpong officially unveiled at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra Yaw Anokye Frimpong officially unveiled at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra

The People's Redemption Movement (PRM) has announced Yaw Anokye Frimpong as its presidential candidate for the upcoming election.

Frimpong, a lawyer and historian, was officially unveiled at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.

According to the acting General Secretary of the PRM, Edward Adade, Frimpong was chosen after careful consideration by the party's National Executive Committee

