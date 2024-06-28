You are here: HomeNews2024 06 28Article 1955294

General News of Friday, 28 June 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

2024 LEAP cash grants: Payment for Jan, Feb. to begin July 1 with major increase in grants

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The government has allocated GHS103.3 million to support 324,073 households The government has allocated GHS103.3 million to support 324,073 households

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has announced a substantial increase in cash grants for the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme.

Starting July 1, 2024, LEAP beneficiaries will receive double the amount compared to June 2023, following a delay in payments.

The government has allocated GHS103.3 million to support 324,073 households.

The new grant amounts are: GHS256 for one-member households, GHS304 for two-member households, GHS352 for three-member households, and GHS424 for four-member households.

This increase aims to alleviate poverty and support vulnerable families in meeting their basic needs.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment