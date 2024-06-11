24-hour economy initiative: Extraordinary times require extraordinary interventions – Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: 3news

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has proposed a 24-hour economy initiative as a solution to Ghana's economic challenges.



This plan involves a three-eight-hour shift system to enable businesses, government institutions, and various sectors to operate around the clock.



Mahama believes this strategy will create more jobs, enhance service delivery, and boost economic growth. He highlighted the benefits of continuous operations in ports, customs, DVLA, agro-processing, manufacturing, and construction.



The initiative aims to provide efficient services and generate decent, well-paying jobs for Ghanaians, addressing both current and future economic needs.