5 South African countries announce plans to introduce single visa

General News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Visa Guide

Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are planning to introduce a single visa similar to the Schengen visa, allowing travelers to visit all five countries without needing separate visas.



This move aims to attract more visitors and make travel in the region more convenient.



Similarly, GCC countries are also planning to launch a single visa, named "GCC Grand Tours", which will allow travelers to stay in any GCC country for more than 30 days without needing additional visas.



These initiatives are expected to boost tourism and make the countries more attractive to visitors.