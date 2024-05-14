7 firms eye Saglemi Housing Project for redevelopment

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Seven potential developers are currently conducting thorough inspections of the Saglemi Housing Project, following the Ministry of Works and Housing's recent call for proposals to revive the long-stalled project.



The Ministry's call for private sector involvement has attracted significant interest, with four foreign and three local construction firms participating in the on-site inspections, marking a crucial step in the project's revitalization process.



Guided by Ministry representatives and previous project consultants, the developers are gaining valuable insights into the project's complexities, challenges, and opportunities as they prepare competitive bids ahead of the July 8 submission deadline.



To ensure transparency and fairness, an independent evaluation entity has been engaged to assess the proposals and provide a comprehensive report to aid in selecting the most suitable developer for the project.



As part of its commitment to transparency, the Ministry has published a transparency policy, outlining its dedication to disclosing all relevant information, including bid details, evaluation reports, and the final selection outcome, in accordance with the Right to Information (RTI) Act.