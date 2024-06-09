You are here: HomeNews2024 06 09Article 1948475
news

Politics of Sunday, 9 June 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

95% of diseases are covered by the NHIS today says Miracles Aboagye

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dennis Miracles Aboagye Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, spokesperson for the Bawumia campaign team, has highlighted the achievements of the current government in healthcare, noting that 95% of diseases are now covered by the NHIS, including kidney conditions, childhood cancers, and sickle cell diseases.

He praised the increase in NHIS subscribers from 11.03 million to 17.5 million and the addition of over 300 ambulances, significantly improving health services.

Aboagye also lauded the introduction of medical deliveries via drones, urging voters to retain the ruling party to continue these advancements.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment