A 'Mischievous Liar'...Okudzeto Ablakwa Exposed! - Alfred Ababio Kumi writes

Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Allegations against NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa regarding the SSNIT sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong's Rock City company have been refuted by political analyst Adenta Kumi.



Kumi argued that Ablakwa's claims were misleading and an attempt to tarnish Acheampong's reputation. He asserts that Acheampong's ownership of Rock City Hotel could benefit the SSNIT hotels due to his expertise in the hospitality industry.



Kumi also criticized Ablakwa's track record of attacking individuals, suggesting ulterior motives behind his actions.



He concluded that Ablakwa's attacks are driven by personal and political vendettas, rather than upholding ethical standards.