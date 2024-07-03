A/R: School Feeding Caterers threaten to stop cooking despite receiving money

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

School Feeding Caterers in the Ashanti Region are facing a critical issue where their received government payments have been seized by banks due to outstanding debts.



Mercy Ofosu Mensah, a spokesperson for the caterers, emphasized that unless the government settles all arrears, many caterers may be unable to continue providing meals for students.



Despite the government's recent payment for the first term of the 2023/2024 academic year, the caterers assert that significant outstanding debts remain, hindering their ability to operate effectively under the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP).