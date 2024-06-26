You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954595

A total of 3,765 cases of mental disorders due to alcohol use recorded in 2023 – Mental Health Authority

The Mental Health Authority of Ghana has reported a steady increase in mental disorders due to psychoactive substance use, with 5,554 cases in 2023, mostly affecting individuals aged 20-34.

The authority notes that drug abuse, particularly among the youth, poses a significant threat to public health, safety, and socio-economic development.

To address this, the authority has implemented various initiatives, including public awareness campaigns, youth and school-based programs, rehabilitation services, and a toll-free helpline.

These efforts aim to educate the public, reduce stigma, and provide support for individuals struggling with drug addiction.

